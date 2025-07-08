469 Shares in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 469 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,633,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,862 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,215,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,962 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1,527.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,626,000 after buying an additional 1,089,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,833,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,284,000 after buying an additional 1,020,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays cut Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $113.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.84. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1801 per share. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.33%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

