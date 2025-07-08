3,523 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Bought by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILCV. Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

