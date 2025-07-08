239 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,281,000 after buying an additional 35,778 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $164.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.91.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.