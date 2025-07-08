2,066 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $9,365,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $122.11 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

