19,735 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

