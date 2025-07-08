197,148 Shares in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Acquired by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 197,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 89,198 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,086,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,033,000 after purchasing an additional 719,048 shares during the period.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HEQT stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $30.53.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

