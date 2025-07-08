1,941 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $286.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $288.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

