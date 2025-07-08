16,835 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 938,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. This represents a 35.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This trade represents a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.