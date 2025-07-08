1,651 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $279,159,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $227,662,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.3%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $221.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

