1,569 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.2%

FI stock opened at $173.41 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.