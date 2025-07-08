150 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,645.76. The trade was a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $215.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.05.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

