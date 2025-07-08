1,487 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vested Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vested Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 162,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,790 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.13 and its 200-day moving average is $184.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

