12,400 Shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 156,663 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Down 1.7%

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. This is a positive change from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.88%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

