Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE ZBH opened at $93.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.