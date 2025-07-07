Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Invests $28.55 Million in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 795,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,548,000. Innodata comprises approximately 6.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned about 2.54% of Innodata as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Innodata by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Innodata by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innodata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INOD. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Innodata Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of INOD opened at $49.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. Innodata had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The business’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Innodata

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.