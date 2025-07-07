World Investment Advisors Sells 103,730 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

World Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,730 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $286.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.83 and a 200-day moving average of $259.24. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $287.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

