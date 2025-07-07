World Investment Advisors Has $2.50 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

World Investment Advisors lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $138.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

