Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $122.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.05. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

