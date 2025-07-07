Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $369.06 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $369.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

