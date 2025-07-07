WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.38, but opened at $74.69. WNS shares last traded at $74.64, with a volume of 4,659,541 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

