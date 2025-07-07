Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,300 ($31.41) to GBX 2,400 ($32.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wizz Air

Wizz Air Stock Up 2.0%

Insider Activity

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 1,106.04 ($15.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,036.75 ($14.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,286 ($31.22). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,407.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, insider Charlotte Pedersen bought 750 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,082.50 ($12,402.70). Also, insider Andrew S. Broderick bought 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,414 ($19.31) per share, for a total transaction of £8,413.30 ($11,488.87). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,445 shares of company stock worth $1,870,280. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wizz Air

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.