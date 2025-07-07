Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.19.

Get Equifax alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.73. 87,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.86. Equifax has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,361,000 after acquiring an additional 318,826 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equifax by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,987 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Equifax by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,772 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,123,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.