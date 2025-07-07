Washington Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,393,000. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,589.53. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $166.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

