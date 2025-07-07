Washington Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for about 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $478,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cencora by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cencora by 43,561.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $296.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.80. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.33.

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

