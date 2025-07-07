Washington Trust Bank Has $506,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $439.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.29. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $439.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.13.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

