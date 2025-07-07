Washington Trust Bank Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,650,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.