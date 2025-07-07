Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $719.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.30. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $736.96.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.42.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

