Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE MCK opened at $719.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.30. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $736.96.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.42.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCK
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- CAVA Group: Why the Growth Story Is Just Getting Started
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.