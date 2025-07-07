Wall Street Zen Upgrades BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Buy

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $347.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.64%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Trojan sold 146,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $6,520,532.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $887,958.48. This represents a 88.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $165,668.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,941.28. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 103.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,269,000 after acquiring an additional 863,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 583,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 416,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

