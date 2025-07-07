Wall Street Zen Downgrades SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) to Sell

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SRBK stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1,350,000.00 and a beta of 0.59. SR Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter. SR Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SR Bancorp

Institutional Trading of SR Bancorp

In related news, CEO William P. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,838 shares in the company, valued at $946,894. This represents a 2.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Orbach bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $65,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 193,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,092.08. This represents a 2.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,315. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRBK. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SR Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,384,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

