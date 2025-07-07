Wall Street Zen Downgrades Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Buy

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Angi from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get Angi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Angi

Angi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $802.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Angi has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $29.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $245.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Angi had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Angi by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Angi by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 589,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 84,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.