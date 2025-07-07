Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, B. Riley upgraded Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.
Varex Imaging Price Performance
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,124.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 38,468 shares in the last quarter.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
