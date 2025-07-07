Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after buying an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,769,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $308.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $308.40. The firm has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.