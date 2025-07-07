Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the last quarter. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,455,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.13 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

