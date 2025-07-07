Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises 0.6% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $107.99 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $84.85 and a one year high of $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

