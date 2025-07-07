Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,843,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 340,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69,733 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $191.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.70. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.99 and a 52-week high of $199.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

