Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Centennial Bank AR’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,822,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after acquiring an additional 228,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,059,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.24 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

