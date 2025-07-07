Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after acquiring an additional 146,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $283.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

