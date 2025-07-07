Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up 4.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $60,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VGIT stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

