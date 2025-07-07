Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,692,000 after acquiring an additional 62,211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $441.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $442.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

