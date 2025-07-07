Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.4% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $88,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $207.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

