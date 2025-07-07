UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Purchases £12,697.20 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Durhager acquired 10,581 shares of UIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £12,697.20 ($17,338.80).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Peter Durhager acquired 1,151 shares of UIL stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £1,369.69 ($1,870.39).

UIL Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LON:UTL opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.66) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.46. UIL Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 121 ($1.65). The company has a market cap of £107.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.80.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

