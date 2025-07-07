U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,232,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,700,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,260,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,354,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,448,000 after buying an additional 130,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,280,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,672,000 after buying an additional 78,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,171,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $105.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $118.64.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.