U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 217,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 525.2% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 34,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE SYF opened at $70.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.