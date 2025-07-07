U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 147.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 103,580 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 577,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.1%

Williams Companies stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

