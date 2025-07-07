U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 259,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,954,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Nepc LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,558 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,537,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,568,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,377,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,302,000 after purchasing an additional 332,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2039 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.