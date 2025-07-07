U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CPT shares. Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.39.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.5%

CPT stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.32%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

