U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.15 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,896 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,503 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 406,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 5,586 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 342,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $94.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

