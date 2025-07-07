U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.56 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $93.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

