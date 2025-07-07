U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 785 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $137.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.