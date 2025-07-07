U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to “Strong-Buy” Rating

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 677,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 827,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 267,578 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

